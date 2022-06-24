

Pucca roads turn clayey at Atrai

Due to reckless moving of heavily soil-loaded tractors, the roads have turned death traps. Non-stop moving of soil-carrying tractors has turned the roads into ramping. Small and fatal accidents are occurring regularly.

It was learnt, there are pucca roads in different villages in eight unions of the upazila. These roads were cemented in order to facilitate improved living conditions of locals and marketing of agriculture products. But now locals and farmers are facing all the problems, created by tractor operators.

While moving on roads, soil-loaded tractors drop away soil behind and later on the dropped soil turns clayey making the roads slippery.

At present, pond digging is going on in a festive manner in these villages. House lands and croplands are dug recklessly. Excavated soil is brought to different areas by these commercial tractors.

In a recent visist, such a road case was found in Domdom Village in the upazila.

On condition of anonymity, one resident of the village said, the road has been turned into a death trap due to pond digging by a local influential of the village.

It is not possible to walk on the slippy road. Bicycle and motor cycle riders are committing accidents on the road almost regularly.

Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad said, "I have inspected the road. If that person does not clean the road himself legal action will be taken."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Iftekharul gave assurance of taking actions against the persons responsible.









