Friday, 24 June, 2022, 2:03 PM
Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out

India says it will support crisis-hit Island’s economic recovery

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287

Motorists queue along a street to buy fuel at a Ceylon petroleum corporation fuel station in Pugoda, some 50 km from Colombo on June 23. photo : AFP

Motorists queue along a street to buy fuel at a Ceylon petroleum corporation fuel station in Pugoda, some 50 km from Colombo on June 23. photo : AFP

COLOMBO, June 23: Sri Lanka's parliament has cancelled its remaining sittings for the week to save fuel, officials said Thursday, with a disastrous economic crisis rapidly depleting the island nation's already scarce petrol supplies.
A critical shortage of foreign currency has left importers unable to finance purchases of food, oil and medicines, while runaway inflation and regular blackouts have made life a misery for the South Asian country's 22 million people.
Parliamentary officials said lawmakers decided not to hold sessions on Thursday and Friday to avoid unnecessary petrol use, days after authorities closed schools and some state offices for the same reason.
Energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera said a gasoline shipment that was due Thursday had been delayed and urged motorists to cut down on travel.
"Only limited amounts of petrol will be distributed to pumping stations today and tomorrow," he told reporters in Colombo, with motorists already waiting in line for days to top up their tanks.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Wednesday that the nation's economy had reached the point of "complete collapse".
"We are now facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food," Wickremesinghe told lawmakers.
Meanwhile, India's top diplomat held talks with Sri Lanka's president and prime minister on Thursday (Jun 23) as India signalled its willingness to go beyond the US$4 billion in loans, swaps and aid that it has already provided its cash-strapped neighbour.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a severe foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials including food, fuel and medicines.
The island nation off the tip of southeast India needs about US$5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, accompanied by finance ministry officials, held talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in the commercial capital Colombo, officials said.
"The delegation will also hold discussions with senior officials on the economic situation in the country and the short-term and long-term assistance requirements," Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said in a statement.
    -AFP, REUTERS


