Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Lavrov in Iran for talks on boosting ties

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293

TEHRAN, June 23: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Iran on Wednesday for talks on boosting trade and energy cooperation as the two countries grapple with Western economic      sanctions.
Tehran and Moscow both have huge oil and gas reserves but are constrained by sanctions that limit their ability to export their output.
"Upon his arrival in Tehran, Lavrov met with President (Ebrahim) Raisi," state television's website Iribnews reported, without elaborating.
During his two-day visit, Russia's top diplomat is expected to discuss with Iranian officials the 2015 "nuclear deal, the situations in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan, and boosting commercial and energy cooperation", Iribnews added.
Lavrov will meet with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday, official news agency IRNA said.
Russia was slapped with sanctions following its February invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, while Iran's economy has been reeling under biting sanctions reimposed by the US in 2018, following Washington's withdrawal from a nuclear accord between Tehran and major powers.    -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ASEAN must step up pressure on Myanmar junta: UN expert
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Global food crisis 'will kill millions' by disease: Health executive warns
Sri Lanka parliament shuts early after petrol runs out
Lavrov in Iran for talks on boosting ties
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
PM Modi to visit Germany, UAE from June 26-28
Sri Lanka bets on casino magnate to revive wrecked economy


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
JS session adjourned till June 26
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Afghan quake death toll rises to 1,500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft