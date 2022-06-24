Lavrov in Iran for talks on boosting ties

TEHRAN, June 23: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Iran on Wednesday for talks on boosting trade and energy cooperation as the two countries grapple with Western economic sanctions.

Tehran and Moscow both have huge oil and gas reserves but are constrained by sanctions that limit their ability to export their output.

"Upon his arrival in Tehran, Lavrov met with President (Ebrahim) Raisi," state television's website Iribnews reported, without elaborating.

During his two-day visit, Russia's top diplomat is expected to discuss with Iranian officials the 2015 "nuclear deal, the situations in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan, and boosting commercial and energy cooperation", Iribnews added.

Lavrov will meet with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday, official news agency IRNA said.

Russia was slapped with sanctions following its February invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, while Iran's economy has been reeling under biting sanctions reimposed by the US in 2018, following Washington's withdrawal from a nuclear accord between Tehran and major powers. -AFP











