Friday, 24 June, 2022, 2:02 PM
New injury Head-ache for Australia in Sri Lanka

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

COLOMBO, JUNE 23: Travis Head will miss Australia's last one-day international against Sri Lanka while Steve Smith is also doubtful, skipper Aaron Finch said Thursday on the eve of the dead-rubber match.
Head hurt his hamstring on Tuesday when Sri Lanka took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series in Colombo, adding to a long list of injuries for the visitors.
Smith missed the game with a quad problem and Australia were also without Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar.
"There is a lot of them," Finch said, adding that he was "not sure" if Head, who scored a useful 70 not out in the third ODI on Sunday, would be fit for the two-match Test series beginning on July 29 in Galle.    -AFP


