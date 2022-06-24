Video
SL fans to support visiting Australian team in the final ODI

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275
BIPIN DANI

On Friday, the Sri Lankan fans will "support" the visiting Australian team during the 5th and the final D/N ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium.
OneNationOnePeople, a non-profit national campaign organisation which is promoting harmony and co-existence between all Sri Lankans has appealed to all spectators to wear yellow jersey and carry Australian flags in hand to say thank you note for coming over to Sri Lanka and play matches.
"This One group is with us. They work with us", Hon. Tourism Minister Harin Fernando, while returning from Europe, said exclusively over the telephone.
"Let's flood the next one day match with Australian flag's and Thank you notes to show our gratitude as ONE NATION ONE PEOPLE ONE SRI LANKA. Let's show the world that we are not poor as humans. When it was much needed they came with a full team. They request all other countries to support Sri Lanka. They help to divert the attention to Sri Lankan tourism in a good way. They request the world to visit Sri Lanka and support Sri Lanka. Most importantly they "PUT A SMILE BACK ON OUR FACES", the message is conveyed via social media to all fans arriving for the match on Friday.
Australians came to Sri Lanka in the most difficult time in the country and not just for 3 games but for a whole tour with the A team as well.
The host team has already won the ODI series.  


