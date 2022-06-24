Video
Muktijoddha earn hard-fought win over Swadhinata KS in BPL

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 273

A moment of the match between Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Thursday at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra earned their fourth win as they recorded a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Thursday at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.
In the day's match, midfielder Obidur Rahman Nawbab scored the all-important goal for Muktijoddha in the 42nd minute of the match.
After the breather, Swadhinata Krira Sangha however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.
The day's win saw the freedom fighters 11 points from 16 matches while Swadhinata Krira Sangha, the bottom-ranked of the table,  remained at their previous credit of six points playing the same number of matches.
Earlier, in the first phase, Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra defeated Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 2-1 goals held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.     -BSS


