Saif moves to 3rd with exciting win in BPL

Saif Sporting Club moved to the third position in the points table in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football defeating Chittagong Abahani Limited by exciting 4-3 goals held on Thursday at

Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

In the day's match, striker Faisal Ahmed Fahim scored a brace while Nigerian forward Emeka Ogbugh and Rwanda midfielder Emery Bayisenge supported him with a lone goal each for Saif who led the first half by 1-0 goal.

Afghan midfielder Omid Popalzay, Nigerian forward Candy Augustine and his compatriot Peter Ebimobowei netted one goal apiece for Chittagong Abahani Limited.

Emeka Ogbugh opened an account scoring the first goal for Saif in the 43rd minute while after the breather Omid Popalzay restored the parity for Chittagong Abahani Limited in the 57th minute of the match.

Candy Augustine put Chittagong Abahani Limited ahead scoring the second goal in the 65th minute, but Fahim brought back Saif in the match scoring the two goals in span of two minutes. He restored the parity scoring his first and second goal for Saif in the 72nd minute and put Saif SC ahead again scoring his second and third goal for his team in the 74th minute of the match.

Peter Ebimobowei reduced the margin scoring the third goal for Chittagong Abahani Limited in the 87th minute while Emery Bayisenge sealed the victory scoring the fourth goal for Saif in the 90+1st minute of the match.

The day's win saw Saif SC secured 30 points from 16 matches while the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited remained at their previous credit of 26 points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier, in the first phase, Saif SC played out to a 3-3 goal draw with Chittagong Abahani Limited held at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. BSS











