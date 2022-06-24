Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sajid wins silver in open U-12 group

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267

Sajid wins silver in open U-12 group

Sajid wins silver in open U-12 group

Sakline Mostafa Sajid of Bangladesh has won silver medal in the open U-12 group in the classical chess of Western Asian Youth Chess Championship held at Ukulhas Island in Maldives.
Sakline finished second with seven points and won the silver medal. He also won a bronze medal in the Blitz chess of open U-12 group.
Bangladesh has achieved four medals from this event with Warsia Khusbu won gold medal in the girls' under 10 category, Sajidul Haque won bronze medal in the rapid chess of open u-14 category, Sakline won silver in the classical chess and bronze medal in the blitz chess in u-12 group.
Sakline directly achieved the title of Candidate Master after winning the silver medal in classical chess.
Meanwhile, the other positions of classical chess are-- Ayan Rahman became fifth place with six points in open U-10 group, Sajidul Haque became fifth place with six points in open U-14 group, Mohammad Saker Ullah became fifth place with four points in open U-16 group.
Women FIDE Master Noshin Anjum became sixth with five points and candidate Master Manon Reza Neer became eighth with four points in open 18 age group, Kazi Zarin Tasnim became sixth with five points in girls under-16 group, Syed Ridwan became sixth with five points in open under-14 group, Israt Jahan Diba became seventh with five points in girls under-14 group, Safayet Kibria Azaan became eighth place with five points in open U-8 group, Warsia Khushbu became eighth place with five points in girls U-10 group, Jannatul Ferdousi became eighth place with four points in Girls U-16 group and Rashid Mughdha got four points and secured 11th place in open under-8 group.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wales skipper Bale in talks with Cardiff over potential move
Medical staff in Argentina to be tried for Maradona death
Serena Williams' comeback cut short by Jabeur injury
UEFA rubbish French minister's Champions League fake tickets number
New injury Head-ache for Australia in Sri Lanka
SL fans to support visiting Australian team in the final ODI
Muktijoddha earn hard-fought win over Swadhinata KS in BPL
Saif moves to 3rd with exciting win in BPL


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
JS session adjourned till June 26
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Afghan quake death toll rises to 1,500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft