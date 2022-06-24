

Sajid wins silver in open U-12 group

Sakline finished second with seven points and won the silver medal. He also won a bronze medal in the Blitz chess of open U-12 group.

Bangladesh has achieved four medals from this event with Warsia Khusbu won gold medal in the girls' under 10 category, Sajidul Haque won bronze medal in the rapid chess of open u-14 category, Sakline won silver in the classical chess and bronze medal in the blitz chess in u-12 group.

Sakline directly achieved the title of Candidate Master after winning the silver medal in classical chess.

Meanwhile, the other positions of classical chess are-- Ayan Rahman became fifth place with six points in open U-10 group, Sajidul Haque became fifth place with six points in open U-14 group, Mohammad Saker Ullah became fifth place with four points in open U-16 group.

Women FIDE Master Noshin Anjum became sixth with five points and candidate Master Manon Reza Neer became eighth with four points in open 18 age group, Kazi Zarin Tasnim became sixth with five points in girls under-16 group, Syed Ridwan became sixth with five points in open under-14 group, Israt Jahan Diba became seventh with five points in girls under-14 group, Safayet Kibria Azaan became eighth place with five points in open U-8 group, Warsia Khushbu became eighth place with five points in girls U-10 group, Jannatul Ferdousi became eighth place with four points in Girls U-16 group and Rashid Mughdha got four points and secured 11th place in open under-8 group. -BSS











