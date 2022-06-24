Video
Friday, 24 June, 2022
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

St Lucia Test commences today

Tigers desperate to avoid whitewash

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Team's practice session in St. Lucia. photo: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Team's practice session in St. Lucia. photo: BCB

The 2nd and the last of the two-match Test series between visiting Bangladesh and hosts West Indies is going to begin today at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia.
The match commences at 8:00pm (BST).
Losing by seven wickets in the series opener, Bangladesh are on the verge of clean sweep and must be looking something different under the leadership of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.
Shakib leads the team from the front but the name of worry for guests is batting. Young opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy showed some signs of coming out of the cocoons in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test scoring 43 runs while Tamim Iqbal is getting start but failing to convert those.
Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque are in very bad times and their bad patches resulted early collapse in every innings in recent matches. Bangladesh might be thinking to drop either of them and place in Anamul Haque Bijoy, who got a Test call after eight years. But is Bijoy the right option? He played four Test matches so far and gathered 76 runs only although he set a new national record in the latest longer version domestic tournament.  
Shanto is the possible name to drop out today as Bangladesh team management must prefer to give Mominul another chance to regain his form. Liton Das, Shakib and Nurul Hasan Shohan are in good touch with the bat. Liton after outstanding series against Sri Lanka, failed to continue in the first Test while Shakib, the man of all season, picked up 51 and 63 in both the innings of the Antigua Test. Shohan, the replacement of Mushfiqur Rahim in the squad, scored 64 in the last innings of the last Test. Mehidy Miraz, the off spinning all-rounder will bat at eight.
Bowlers had been outstanding but still Shoriful Islam is likely to replace Mustafizur Rahman as Ebadat Hossain and Khaled Ahmed will continue as the quick in the attack.
West Indies on the contrary, must be unwilling to alter the winning combination since all the batters and bowlers contributed to the Antigua Test victory.
Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers are the proven West Indian performer with rich statistics.
Hosts came victorious four times among last six meets and Bangladesh won twice. Among overall 17 Tests against West Indies, Bangladesh won four and drew two.
Pace friendly St. Lucia wicket hardly produce a big score and toss winning side must prefer to bat first to avoid fourth innings batting as there have possibility of shower in the later part of the game.


