

Saifuddin ruled out of tour after Rabbi

Saif, 25, have been struggling with the back injury for a long time and is not in international action for the last eight months. He taken 41 wickets from 29 ODIs and 31 wickets in 29 T20i format matches, made a recovery from a back injury but is yet to attain optimal bowling fitness.

BCB Chief Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said, "Although Saifuddin is in training, we feel that at the moment he has not reached the bowling fitness level required to cope with the intensity of international cricket. He will miss the West Indies series as he continues his rehab and works on his fitness."

The BCB confirmed the unavailability of batter Yasir Ali Chowdhury too on Wednesday. He sustained back injury during the warm-up match between West Indies President's XI and Bangladesh on June 10 and ruled out of the Test series. A subsequent MRI scan revealed Discogenic Back Pain on the Lumbar spine and he was expected to be back in action in the ODI and T20 international series.

The batsman however, has been ruled out of the ODI and T20 series as well after failing to recover

Team physio Bayjedul Islam said, "Yasir Ali has not been recovering as anticipated from his back injury and could not start his rehab. As he is still restricted in his physical work after nearly two weeks of rest, we can conclude that his injury time will be extended. He will be missing the remaining matches and is therefore out of West Indies series."

Rabbi is returning to Bangladesh and will continue his recovery under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team.

The BCB is to name the replacements of Rabbi and Saifuddin.











