Friday, 24 June, 2022
Tk 150cr Loan Scam Case

HC orders arrest of Agrani Bank DGM Nurul Amin

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Thursday directed the law enforcing agencies to arrest the then Deputy General Manager of Agrabad Corporate Branch of Agrani Bank Md Nurul Amin in connection with over Tk 150 crore scam case.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after discharging a rule issued on his bail earlier.
Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State while Advocate MA Aziz Khan represented the ACC during the hearing on the rule.
After the HC order, Amin Uddin Manik said ACC Deputy Director Md Samsul Alam had on May 16 in 2018 filed a case against 11 people including five officials of Agrani Bank and Managing Director of Ilias Brothers on charge of a loan scam of Tk 155.44 crore.
The Chittagong court sent Nurul Amin to jail on July 16 of the same year after he surrendered before it following the High Court order in connection with the case.
Later, Nurul Amin filed petition with the High Court seeking bail in the case. The HC granted him bail on October 14 in 2016.
Nurul Amin was released on bail from jail after the HC order. Recently, ACC submitted charge sheet with the court against all accused. Nurul Amin filed a petition with the Chitagong court seeking time to surrender before the court. But, he did not appear before the lower court for several dates.
The HC court started hearing on the rule recently and after concluding hearing on the rule, the HC bench rejected his bail and directed the law enforcing agencies to arrest him in connection with the case.



