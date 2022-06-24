Video
Friday, 24 June, 2022
Home Back Page

Retired judges cannot practice in lower court

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Bangladesh Bar Council provision that retired judicial officers could not conduct legal practice before any subordinate court and they could only conduct practice before the High Court of the Supreme Court after facing Viva Voce.
The bench of Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foyez Siddique on Thursday came up with the verdict after dismissing a review petition filed by former judges of the lower court.
Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali appeared for retired judges while Additional Attorney General Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury represented the Bangladesh Bar Council.
Later, Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury said that the order of the Bar Council was amended on March 12 in 1998. According to the amendment, no former judge of a lower court with 10 years of experience can conduct legal practice in a lower court. They will only be able to conduct legal profession before the High Court Division of the Supreme Court.


