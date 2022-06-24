Video
Home Back Page

6 JMB men to die for killing FF Hossain Ali in Kurigram

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Our Correspondent

KURIGRAM, Jun, 23: Six members of Jamaat-ul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB) have been sentenced to death by hanging in valiant Freedom Fighter Hossain Ali murder case in Kurigram district.
Kurigram District and Sessions Judge Abdul Mannan pronounced the verdict on Thursday.
The six convicted JMB members are Jahangir alias Rajib alias Rajib Gandhi, Riazul Islam alias Mehedi, Golam Rabbani, Hasan Firoz alias Mokhles, Mahbub Hasan Milon alias Hasan, and Abu Nasir alias Rubel.
Except Riazul Islam alias Mehedi, all other five convicts were present at the court.
The case statement reveals that a case was filed accusing 10 JMB members in Freedom Fighter Hossain Ali murder case. Four of the accused were killed in police firing before and after submission of the charge sheet. Because of it, they were relieved of the case.
The court framed charges against rest of the six accused for their involvement in the killing, while two separate charges were framed against Jahangir Alam alias Rajib Gandhi, Md Riazul Islam alias Mehedi and Golam Rabbani under the Explosives Act.
At about 7:00am on March 22 in 2016, valiant Freedom Fighter Hossain Ali came out of home for a morning walk at Gorer Paar area in Kurigram district town. At that time, the militants suddenly came out of hiding and stabbed him indiscriminately to death.
Later, the militants fled away exploding crude bombs at different places in order to create a dreadful situation. In connection with Hossain Ali's murder, his son Ruhul Amin Azad filed two separate cases--one for murder and another under the Explosive Act--with Kurigram Sadar Police Station on that very day.
On November 5 of the same year, charge sheets in the cases were submitted to court. On October 21 in 2018, charges were framed in the cases at the court. Depositions of 21, out of 32, accused were recorded in the case.


