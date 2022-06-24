Sagira Morshed murder trial held after 32 years

Daughter Sadia Chawdhury of Sagira Morshed, who was murdered 32 years ago near Vikarrunisa School, gave her deposition before the trial court on Thursday.

After recording her statement the Judge Md Rafiqul Islam of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1, set June 29 for cross examination of the witness, said PP Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.

All the accused are Sagira's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury and his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin and Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and Maruf Reza were produced before the court.

Sagira was shot dead on a Siddheswari road in the city on 25 July 1989 on her way to bring her daughter back home from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.











