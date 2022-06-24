Kristine Blokhus new UNFPA country rep in BD

Kristine Blokhus has been named as the new United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country representative in Bangladesh.

She previously worked with the UNFPA and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in different settings spanning South and South-East Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, the Balkans, and UNDP's Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS, a press release said. Kristine, who is a national of Norway, brings over 20 years of experience in international development and humanitarian response.

In the past three years, she served as the UNFPA's representative to the State of Palestine, leading the agency's humanitarian response and development programming in sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, and youth and adolescent empowerment across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Before this, Kristine served as the deputy representative of the UNFPA in Nepal for nearly five years.

Kristine started her UN career as a junior professional officer in Indonesia following the 2005 tsunami, where she focused on humanitarian response and gender-based violence.











