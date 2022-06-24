Researchers get nothing from budget of Tk 200cr

The Integrated Health Science Research and Development Fund allocated under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for basic research in medical sciences. Tk 200 crore has been allocated to this fund for the fiscal 2021-22. But the researchers have not received any money of this Tk 200 crore.

In this regard, the National Committee said that most of the research proposals were not standardized. It is getting late for the selection of the proposal as everyone of the selection committee was busy with their own work. In this reality, Tk 100 crore has been allocated for the next 2022-23 fiscal as well. So the question is why the researchers are not getting the fund?

Zahidur Rahman, an assistant prof of the microbiology department of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, submitted a research proposal in June seeking money from the fund. But even after years, he did not get any response.

He said, "We need to see how many antibodies are being produced in a human body as soon as the coronavirus vaccine is administered. I submitted such a two-year research proposal but didn't receive any feedback since the submission."

Not only Zahidur Rahman, but 700 research proposals have been submitted, none of which have been selected so far.

Sarwar Mohammad Hossain, a researcher, said, "Our research proposal was selected or not, we still don't know if we will get the grant. There is no update. It has been going on for almost a year, our motivation decreases."

The Health Ministry published the policy in March last year seeking the research proposals where it is said that proposals will be called at least twice in a year. The research authority will send the proposals to the selection committee within the next 30 days from the last date of application. The research proposal has to be submitted to the national committee within the next 15 days. The final list will be approved by the national committee on the basis of the opinion of the majority of the members after verification and selection in the second phase within 30 days. The Committee has formed with the best doctors and researchers in the country.

Dr Abdul Hamid Khan, professor of the Institute of Health Economics of University of Dhaka, said, "Since Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) leads medical research, if they could be given the responsibility they could so. They have the ability to use the funds. If it had been given through the Health Economics Institute of Dhaka University, it would not have been too late if they also have the ability."

A member of the final research proposal selection committee said most of the research proposals were not up to the standard. However, 50 research proposals have been selected for research grants.

Prof Redwanur Rahman, A member of the final research proposal selection committee, said, "The proposals they have submitted are very weak. When we evaluate a scientific proposal, we notice two things in it. One is science and the other is ethics. Without science, there can be no consensus. Some 50 people have been finalised for the grant. There are some more. We gave some corrections which will have been corrected by them within a short time. If they fix them, we will be able to give them the grant. It is an ongoing process."

"The people in the committee, all are also very busy. They have multipurpose works. That's why it's late for this time. Hopefully the next time will be very fast," he added.











