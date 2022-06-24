Video
Home Back Page

29 new dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The photo taken on Thursday shows a place in Mohammadpur in the city which was a tannery, now abandoned, turns into a mosquito breeding ground. photo : Observer

Twenty-nine more dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours until Thursday morning.
Among them, 26 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 109 dengue patients, including 101 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. On Tuesday, the directorate reported first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.     -UNB


