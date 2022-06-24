

Premier Bank signs agreement with PwC

Under the agreement, the initiative will addresses three key aspects for the bank; (1) the security and protection of customers' local environments, (2) preventing and detecting fraud in their counterparty relationships, and (3) working together as a community to prevent future cyber-attacks.

Mohd. Jamil Hossain, CMA, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division, Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture, Shibly Sadeque, EVP and Head of International Division, Md. Mashuqur Rahman, EVP and Head of IT, Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications of the bank and other officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

