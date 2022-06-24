Video
Friday, 24 June, 2022
BANKING EVENTS

Premier Bank signs agreement with PwC

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Recently, The Premier Bank Ltd signed an agreement with PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers Bangladesh Private Limited) at The Premier Bank Head Office in presence of M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the bank and Mamun Rashid, Managing Partner of PwC, says a press release.
Under the agreement, the initiative will addresses three key aspects for the bank; (1) the security and protection of customers' local environments, (2) preventing and detecting fraud in their counterparty relationships, and (3) working together as a community to prevent future cyber-attacks.
Mohd. Jamil Hossain, CMA, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division, Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture, Shibly Sadeque, EVP and Head of International Division, Md. Mashuqur Rahman, EVP and Head of IT, Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications of the bank and other officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.



