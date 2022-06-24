BANKING EVENT

M. Khorshed Anowar, Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Deputy Managing Director and Mahadi Hasan Sagor, Managing Director of SMEVai Technologies Limited signed an agreement in Dhaka recently. Under this agreement, SMEVai, a leading digital platform for SMEs offers special discount on one stop business solutions including Training, Accounting, Marketing and Legal services for Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) customers. Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Natasha Kader, Acting Head of Women Banking of EBL and Md. Saimum Hossain, Director of SMEVai are present among others on the occasion. photo: Bank