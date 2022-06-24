Video
BANKING EVENTS

Community Bank inks deal with City Bank Capital and Community Bank Investment

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

A tripartite agreement signed among Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, City Bank Capital Resources Limited and Community Bank Investment Limited at the Head Office of the Bank on Thursday.
Under this agreement, subject to the regulatory approvals, Community Bank will raise BDT 3,000 million (BDT Three Thousand Million only) through the issuance of Tier II eligible Subordinated Bond in partnership with City Bank Capital, as the Lead Arranger and Community Bank Investment Limited, as the Co-Arranger. This fund will be used to strengthen the capital base, as well as, support the future growth of the Bank.
Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd, Ershad Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank Capital Resources Limited, Md. Mominul Haque, CFA, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank Investment Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
 SM Moinul Kabir, Deputy Managing Director of Community Bank and Senior Officials of respective organizations were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

