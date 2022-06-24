Video
Friday, 24 June, 2022
Bangladesh seeks Japanese investments in various sectors

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed has urged the Japanese businessmen and investors to invest in various sectors in Bangladesh including information technology, garment industry and leather.
He also highlighted Japan's involvement in various mega projects in Bangladesh and praised the Japanese government for its continuous support.
In the context of decreasing population in Japan, the Ambassador urged Japan's manpower recruiting agencies to recruit skilled workers from Bangladesh. He made the plea while addressing a seminar on 'Trade, Investment and Skilled Human Resources' held in Saitama, Japan on Wednesday.
Nearly 200 participants from Japanese companies and manpower recruiting organisations were present at the event, said Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo in a statement. The seminar was organised as part of celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh-Japan diplomatic relations supported by the City of Saitama, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Saitama, UNIDO-ITPO Tokyo, and JITCO.
From the city of Saitama, Hitoshi Shibuya, director, Department of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism, Bureau of Economic Affairs spoke.
Dr Ariful Haque, Minister (Commerce) of the Embassy delivered a presentation on trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh, and Md Zoynal Abedin, first secretary (Labour), of the Embassy, presented comments on the 'Prospects and Potentials of Skilled Human Resources in Bangladesh: Collaboration with Japan for Greater Mutual Benefit.'
Noriyoshi Fukuoka, director (South Asia), Trade Policy Bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) praised Bangladesh's economic progress and prospects.
Yuji Ando, country representative, JETRO Bangladesh discussed the business environment in Bangladesh through a video message.
Toshihiro Shimizu, from JICA, presented on JICA's business supporting survey in Bangladesh and Kiminobu Hiraishi, CEO of Maruhisha Group shared business experiences of Japanese textile companies in Bangladesh.
Ambassador Shigeo Matsutomi, senior vice president, Japan International Trainee & Skilled Worker Cooperation Organisation (JITCO) discussed on sending or acceptance structure of Bangladeshi trainees and workers, and Keisuke Irako, chief director, Machida Hospital shared experiences of recruiting Bangladeshi caregivers in his hospital.
Embassy officials, and representatives from METI, JICA, JETRO, Japan Chamber, and UNIDO ITPO Tokyo, among others, attended the seminar.


