Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yamaha Riders Club observes World Motorcycle Day

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Yamaha Riders Club observes World Motorcycle Day

Yamaha Riders Club observes World Motorcycle Day

An exchange of views discussion meeting was held on Wednesday at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in association with Yamaha Riders Club (YRC) to find out how to reduce these accidents and how to make vehicles and road safer with the cooperation of Yamaha Riding Academy on World Motorcycle Day with the slogan of "Safe Road For All" powered by Yamaha Riding Academy (YRA), says a press release.
Motorcycle riders and Bus drivers have participated in the discussion meeting. Japanese trainer and technicians of Yamaha Riding Academy were also attended the program and shared their experiences and skills. Besides, people are selecting Motorcycle as a demand of time to reach to their destination in context of excess massive traffic jam.
Motorcycle is an essential and important vehicle to reach people to their destination in a short period to time. Motorcycle use is increasing in line with the demand day by day worldwide. As a result, the market of Motorcycle is growing commercially. According to our economic and social circumstance two wheelers is increasing at a remarkable rate with the increase of economic capacity of Bangladesh.
 When the people had been suffering dreadfully in pandemic situation, then Motorcycle played cooperative role of emergency transport and other services. In short form can say, Motorcycle became an affordable vehicle saving time and cost at present.
Even there are various benefits of Motorcycles but the rider should be more careful in some extend.
At the end of the discussion, everyone mentioned and recommended few guidelines which includes: abide by traffic rules, keeping driving license while driving, driving in right lane, follow speed limit and other instructions indicated. Wearing helmet on a Motorcycle, vehicle servicing and maintenance on a regular basis, taking break in between while long drive, create separate lane for Motorcycle only in the big cities including Dhaka.
Yamaha Riders Club is the biggest biking group in the country comprise with young and energetic riders has been working overall and various communal and humanitarian activates from the point of social responsibility. Besides, Yamaha Riding Academy (YRA) is working to create dependable and skill Motorcycle riders. Yamaha Riders Club has arranged this meeting of Motorbike riders and Bus drivers as a part of continues activities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with PwC
BANKING EVENT
Community Bank inks deal with City Bank Capital and Community Bank Investment
India probes huge bank fraud
Inflation shock punishes Eurozone economy in June
Japan stops funding coal power plants in BD, Indonesia
Bangladesh seeks Japanese investments in various sectors
More people becoming millionaire despite economic crisis: BB


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
JS session adjourned till June 26
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft