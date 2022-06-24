Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Feni tea seller gets Tk 20 lakh buying Walton fridge

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Feni tea seller gets Tk 20 lakh buying Walton fridge

Feni tea seller gets Tk 20 lakh buying Walton fridge

Sabuj Miah, a tea seller at Feni Sadar Upazila, has got Tk. 20 lakh cash back on the purchase of a Walton brand refrigerator under the company's ongoing Digital Campaign Season-15 which is being conducted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
He will invest a portion of the received money in tea business and build a house for his mother with the rest, a Walton press release said attributing to Sabuj Miah..
Earlier, a garment worker named Parvin Akhter in Kashimpur of Gazipur Sadar has also received Tk. 20 lakh cash back buying Walton fridge while huge numbers of customers across the country have got crores of Taka and free products on the Walton products purchase.
Walton is conducting the digital campaign for providing best and swift after sales services through online automation. To encourage customers' active participation in the campaign, Walton is providing sure cash back of up to Tk. 20 lakh as well as crores of taka worth free products for its customers of fridge, TV, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
On Tuesday (June 21, 2022), Feni Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miyaji, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Amdadul Hoque Sarker and  Senior Executive Director popular film star Amin Khan handed over a cheque of Tk. 20 lakh to Sabuj Miah at a program held in the city's Grand Sultan Convention Center.
Feni District Awami League Treasurer K.B.M Jahangir Alam, former Feni municipal panel mayor Faruk Bhuyan Belal, ward commissioner Khaled Khan and Harun-or-Rashid Majumdar, Walton's Executive Director Monirul Haque, Additional Director Mirazul Hoque Mina, Walton's Exclusive Showroom Faruk Agency's Proprietor Md. Abbas Faruk Bhuyan attended the program among others.
Amdadul Hoque Sarker said that Walton has initiated the digital campaign to move forward the government's Digital Bangladesh concept with providing different benefits to customers. Walton is now representing Bangladesh in the global arena for the customers' trust and acceptance.
Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miyaji said that Walton is a proud name in electronics and electric industry sector in Bangladesh. Walton has won the customers with its international standard products and services. This cheque handing over program proves that Walton keeps its promises given to customers.
Note that Sabuj Miah, who runs a six-member family, has a tea-stall at Kazirbag area of Feni. He purchased the fridge on an installment facility with a down payment of Tk.10,000 only from Faruk Agency for his aged mother living at his village Dhumsadda and received a SMS from Walton with the notification of getting Tk. 20 lakh cash on digital registration of the fridge.
Through digital registration process, detailed information including customer's name, mobile number and model number of the product sold are being stored on the Walton's server so that customers get fast after sales service from any Walton service center even if they have lost the warranty cards.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with PwC
BANKING EVENT
Community Bank inks deal with City Bank Capital and Community Bank Investment
India probes huge bank fraud
Inflation shock punishes Eurozone economy in June
Japan stops funding coal power plants in BD, Indonesia
Bangladesh seeks Japanese investments in various sectors
More people becoming millionaire despite economic crisis: BB


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
JS session adjourned till June 26
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft