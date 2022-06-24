

Feni tea seller gets Tk 20 lakh buying Walton fridge

He will invest a portion of the received money in tea business and build a house for his mother with the rest, a Walton press release said attributing to Sabuj Miah..

Earlier, a garment worker named Parvin Akhter in Kashimpur of Gazipur Sadar has also received Tk. 20 lakh cash back buying Walton fridge while huge numbers of customers across the country have got crores of Taka and free products on the Walton products purchase.

Walton is conducting the digital campaign for providing best and swift after sales services through online automation. To encourage customers' active participation in the campaign, Walton is providing sure cash back of up to Tk. 20 lakh as well as crores of taka worth free products for its customers of fridge, TV, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

On Tuesday (June 21, 2022), Feni Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miyaji, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Senior Executive Director popular film star Amin Khan handed over a cheque of Tk. 20 lakh to Sabuj Miah at a program held in the city's Grand Sultan Convention Center.

Feni District Awami League Treasurer K.B.M Jahangir Alam, former Feni municipal panel mayor Faruk Bhuyan Belal, ward commissioner Khaled Khan and Harun-or-Rashid Majumdar, Walton's Executive Director Monirul Haque, Additional Director Mirazul Hoque Mina, Walton's Exclusive Showroom Faruk Agency's Proprietor Md. Abbas Faruk Bhuyan attended the program among others.

Amdadul Hoque Sarker said that Walton has initiated the digital campaign to move forward the government's Digital Bangladesh concept with providing different benefits to customers. Walton is now representing Bangladesh in the global arena for the customers' trust and acceptance.

Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miyaji said that Walton is a proud name in electronics and electric industry sector in Bangladesh. Walton has won the customers with its international standard products and services. This cheque handing over program proves that Walton keeps its promises given to customers.

Note that Sabuj Miah, who runs a six-member family, has a tea-stall at Kazirbag area of Feni. He purchased the fridge on an installment facility with a down payment of Tk.10,000 only from Faruk Agency for his aged mother living at his village Dhumsadda and received a SMS from Walton with the notification of getting Tk. 20 lakh cash on digital registration of the fridge.

Through digital registration process, detailed information including customer's name, mobile number and model number of the product sold are being stored on the Walton's server so that customers get fast after sales service from any Walton service center even if they have lost the warranty cards.















