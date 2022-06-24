Video
bKash offers cash back on online Eid shopping

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, customers can avail up to 20% instant cash back on bKash payment while shopping from popular online marketplaces. They can enjoy the cash back by making bKash payment while purchasing various lifestyle products, accessories, clothing, footwear, electronics and many more from popular online shops till July 11, 2022, says a press release.
Instant cashback is available at around 50 online and f-commerce sites including Daraz, Monarch Mart, BD Shop, Sheba.XYZ, Robishop, Othoba.com, Shadmart, Iferi, Priyo Shop, Salextra and many more.
A customer can get a maximum of Tk200 cash back in one day and Tk300 during the campaign. To avail the offer, a customer has to make a payment of minimum Tk 300. The offer can be availed through bKash app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway (PGW).
Details of the offers and merchant list are available in this link- https://www.bkash.com/kurbani_online_offer22 and also on the verified Facebook page of bKash.


