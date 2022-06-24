Business Events

LankaBangla Finance (LBF) Head of Cards Md. Minhaz Uddin and Prime Bank Foundation CEO Dr. Iqbal Anwar shaking hands after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of their espective sides, in Dhaka recently. Under the MoU LBF card holders will enjoy up-to 20% discount from Prime Bank Eye Hospital. Mohammad Abdul Jalil Khan, Strategic Business Alliance Manager and Labib Tazone Utshab, Coordinator of Prime Bank Foundation and other higher officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.City Bank Acting Managing Director Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Evercare Hospitals Bangladesh CMO Vinay Kaul, accompanied by their senior colleagues, sheikh hands after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of the respective sides at City bank Head office recently. Under the MoU, Citygem Priority Banking customers can avail Complimentary Health Screening along with a companion once a year. This is a partnered medical check-up service designed for Citygem Priority Banking customers in association with Evercare Hospital Bangladesh.High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim (5th from right) along with Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain (4th from left) and other officials of the High Commission and Beximco pose for photograph during a visit to Beximco Industrial Park at Sarabo, Kashimpur, in Gazipur district recently. The High Commissioner was highly impressed with the advanced technologies deployed by BEXIMCO in its Vertical Manufacturing Units and extensive measures taken to achieve a global leadership position in Sustainability. The High Commissioner also visited Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine Porcelain tableware products and high-end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.