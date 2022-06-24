Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Business Events

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Business Events

Business Events

LankaBangla Finance (LBF) Head of Cards Md. Minhaz Uddin and Prime Bank Foundation CEO Dr. Iqbal Anwar shaking hands after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of their espective sides, in Dhaka recently. Under the MoU LBF card holders will enjoy up-to 20% discount from Prime Bank Eye Hospital. Mohammad Abdul Jalil Khan, Strategic Business Alliance Manager and Labib Tazone Utshab, Coordinator of Prime Bank Foundation and other higher officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.


Business Events

Business Events

City Bank Acting Managing Director Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Evercare Hospitals Bangladesh CMO Vinay Kaul, accompanied by their senior colleagues, sheikh hands after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of the respective sides at City bank Head office recently. Under the MoU, Citygem Priority Banking customers can avail Complimentary Health Screening along with a companion once a year. This is a partnered medical check-up service designed for Citygem Priority Banking customers in association with Evercare Hospital Bangladesh.


Business Events

Business Events

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim (5th from right) along with Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain (4th from left) and other officials of the High Commission and Beximco pose for photograph during a visit to Beximco Industrial Park at Sarabo, Kashimpur, in Gazipur district recently. The High Commissioner was highly impressed with the advanced technologies deployed by BEXIMCO in its Vertical Manufacturing Units and extensive measures taken to achieve a global leadership position in Sustainability. The High Commissioner also visited Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine Porcelain tableware products and high-end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with PwC
BANKING EVENT
Community Bank inks deal with City Bank Capital and Community Bank Investment
India probes huge bank fraud
Inflation shock punishes Eurozone economy in June
Japan stops funding coal power plants in BD, Indonesia
Bangladesh seeks Japanese investments in various sectors
More people becoming millionaire despite economic crisis: BB


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
JS session adjourned till June 26
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft