Vivo launches smartphone Y01

vivo launched smartphone Y01 in Bangladesh, with exceptional features at an even exceptional price of BDT 9990 as the latest addition to the Y series smartphone.

Y01 boasts a 5,000mAh (TYP) battery that ensures plenty of life every day for all your browsing, binge- watching and gaming demands, says a press release.

A single full charge can provide up to 18.74 hours of online HD movie streaming or 7.89 hours of intensive gameplay. It is also engineered to offer 5V/1A Reverse Charging, so your Y01 can be used to charge other devices, like a mobile power bank ensuring you are never out of the battery to enjoy your favorite things.

The Y01 features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display with HD+ (1600x720) resolution, providing a wide and immersive view for both videos and games.

The display's brightness automatically adjusts to ambient conditions, and the additional Eye Protection Mode filters out harmful blue light. It is gentle on your eyes and makes everything you look at more magnificent and appealing.

This slender phone flaunts an 8.28mm thin body equipped with a stylish 3D back cover giving it a stylish and pleasing look. It is a piece of lightweight tech that offers you a comfortable hold and is available in trendy colors like Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue, while the former is a timeless color and never goes out of style, the latter is chic, youthful and perfect for the young users.

Not only this vivo Y01 also features Face Wake feature that unlocks your phone the moment it recognizes your face as you pick it up and wake it.

A few other noteworthy features are Multi-Turbo 3.0, directed towards all gaming lovers. It focuses on optimizing core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag in games. It is also engineered to allocate and prioritize CPU and memory resources, especially when many apps are running simultaneously in the background.















