Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vivo launches smartphone Y01

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266
Business Desk

vivo launched smartphone Y01 in Bangladesh, with exceptional features at an even exceptional price of BDT 9990 as the latest addition to the Y series smartphone.
Y01 boasts a 5,000mAh (TYP) battery that ensures plenty of life every day for all your browsing, binge- watching and gaming demands, says a press release.
A single full charge can provide up to 18.74 hours of online HD movie streaming or 7.89 hours of intensive gameplay.  It is also engineered to offer 5V/1A Reverse Charging, so your Y01 can be used to charge other devices, like a mobile power bank ensuring you are never out of the battery to enjoy your favorite things.
The Y01 features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display with HD+ (1600x720) resolution, providing a wide and immersive view for both videos and games.
The display's brightness automatically adjusts to ambient conditions, and the additional Eye Protection Mode filters out harmful blue light. It is gentle on your eyes and makes everything you look at more  magnificent and appealing.
This slender phone flaunts an 8.28mm thin body equipped with a stylish 3D back cover giving it a stylish and pleasing look. It is a piece of lightweight tech that offers you a comfortable hold and is available in trendy colors like Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue, while the former is a timeless color and never goes out of style, the latter is chic, youthful and perfect for the young users.
Not only this vivo Y01 also features Face Wake feature that unlocks your phone the moment it recognizes your face as you pick it up and wake it.
A few other noteworthy features are Multi-Turbo 3.0, directed towards all gaming lovers. It focuses on optimizing core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag in games. It is also engineered to allocate and prioritize CPU and memory resources, especially when many apps are running simultaneously in the background.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with PwC
BANKING EVENT
Community Bank inks deal with City Bank Capital and Community Bank Investment
India probes huge bank fraud
Inflation shock punishes Eurozone economy in June
Japan stops funding coal power plants in BD, Indonesia
Bangladesh seeks Japanese investments in various sectors
More people becoming millionaire despite economic crisis: BB


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
JS session adjourned till June 26
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft