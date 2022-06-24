Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad offers cashback, discount on Eid shopping

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253
Business Desk

On the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha, the mobile financial service Nagad has rolled out a special campaign to provide customers with additional benefits while shopping from any place, all across the country.
Customers will receive up to a 30 percent cashback or discount in 14 categories at more than 5,000 outlets of about 300 brands throughout the country upon making the purchases using Nagad, says a press release.
Customers throughout the country can make payments via Nagad. Under the 'Utshob-er Khushi, Nagad-a Beshi' campaign customers will be able to enjoy this cashback or discount on Nagad payments in a variety of categories this Eid, including e-commerce, electronics, groceries, cattle hut, superstore, and tours & travel. These offers will be available till 16 July 2022.
Customers will be able to enjoy an instant cashback of up to 20 percent if they make the payment through Nagad for purchasing any electronic product including the refrigerators till Eid day. The offer is available at Brands stores including Minister, Walton, Electro Mart, Butterfly, Best Electronics, Rangs Electronics Limited, Transcom Electronics, Vision Emporium, Singer Bangladesh Limited and many more.
In addition, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Meghdubi Agro, Domestic Agro, and Sadeeq Agro are among the digital platforms for purchasing sacrificial animals from which customers will receive an instant cashback of up to Tk 300 if they make the payment with Nagad. The promotion will be available till Eid day.
Customers will also get up to 50 percent discount or cashback on online payments through Nagad for purchasing any product from a specific e-commerce merchant's website. customers will get this offer from brands like Fairmart, Monarch Mart, Priyshop.
Customers can enjoy up to 60 percent discount on 'Room or Flight Booking' from a range of hotels or travel agencies for traveling during Eid holidays. This attractive discount will be available at SS Holidays, Buy Air Tickets BD, Trip Trix, Trip Beyond, Trust Holidays, Cosmos Holidays, Fly Asia Limited, Prasad Paradise, Nazimgarh Resort and many more.
Customers must have an active Nagad account to avail these offers. For more details on the campaign offers, customers can visit; https://nagad.com.bd/campaigns


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with PwC
BANKING EVENT
Community Bank inks deal with City Bank Capital and Community Bank Investment
India probes huge bank fraud
Inflation shock punishes Eurozone economy in June
Japan stops funding coal power plants in BD, Indonesia
Bangladesh seeks Japanese investments in various sectors
More people becoming millionaire despite economic crisis: BB


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
JS session adjourned till June 26
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft