Nagad offers cashback, discount on Eid shopping

On the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha, the mobile financial service Nagad has rolled out a special campaign to provide customers with additional benefits while shopping from any place, all across the country.

Customers will receive up to a 30 percent cashback or discount in 14 categories at more than 5,000 outlets of about 300 brands throughout the country upon making the purchases using Nagad, says a press release.

Customers throughout the country can make payments via Nagad. Under the 'Utshob-er Khushi, Nagad-a Beshi' campaign customers will be able to enjoy this cashback or discount on Nagad payments in a variety of categories this Eid, including e-commerce, electronics, groceries, cattle hut, superstore, and tours & travel. These offers will be available till 16 July 2022.

Customers will be able to enjoy an instant cashback of up to 20 percent if they make the payment through Nagad for purchasing any electronic product including the refrigerators till Eid day. The offer is available at Brands stores including Minister, Walton, Electro Mart, Butterfly, Best Electronics, Rangs Electronics Limited, Transcom Electronics, Vision Emporium, Singer Bangladesh Limited and many more.

In addition, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Meghdubi Agro, Domestic Agro, and Sadeeq Agro are among the digital platforms for purchasing sacrificial animals from which customers will receive an instant cashback of up to Tk 300 if they make the payment with Nagad. The promotion will be available till Eid day.

Customers will also get up to 50 percent discount or cashback on online payments through Nagad for purchasing any product from a specific e-commerce merchant's website. customers will get this offer from brands like Fairmart, Monarch Mart, Priyshop.

Customers can enjoy up to 60 percent discount on 'Room or Flight Booking' from a range of hotels or travel agencies for traveling during Eid holidays. This attractive discount will be available at SS Holidays, Buy Air Tickets BD, Trip Trix, Trip Beyond, Trust Holidays, Cosmos Holidays, Fly Asia Limited, Prasad Paradise, Nazimgarh Resort and many more.

Customers must have an active Nagad account to avail these offers. For more details on the campaign offers, customers can visit; https://nagad.com.bd/campaigns











