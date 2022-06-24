Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pubali Bank celebrates relationship with Oracle

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Business Desk

Pubali Bank celebrates relationship with Oracle

Pubali Bank celebrates relationship with Oracle

Pubali Bank Ltd recently organized "Celebrating Partnership for Core Banking Infrastructure", a special event at the bank's head office to commemorate their     long-standing relationship with Oracle, says a press release.
Pubali Bank has been an Oracle customer   since 2008. Pubali Bank Limited has been leveraging different Oracle Products and Solutions since long.
Monzurur Rahman, Chairman, Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd.;             Directors- Moniruddin Ahmed, Habibur Rahman, Rumana Sharif, M. Kabiruzzaman Yaqub FCMA (UK), CGMA; Azizur Rahman, Rana Laila Hafiz, Saiful Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO; Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO were present at the event. Also in attendance were Annie Teo, Regional Senior Sales Director - Cloud Platform, Oracle, Rubaba Dowla, Managing Director, Oracle Bangladesh, and Arshad Parvez, Country Director, Technology & Cloud Platform, Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.
"Banks are constantly looking for data-driven insights to deliver world-class customer experiences that build loyalty and growth," said Annie Teo, Regional Senior Sales Director - Cloud Platform, Oracle. "We are thrilled to be an integral part of Pubali Bank's digital transformation journey - delivering innovation and helping to enable superior customer experience. I thank the management at Pubali Bank for the       long-standing collaboration and confidence in Oracle's technology."
Thanking Oracle for its continuous support, Monzurur Rahman, Chairman, Board of Directors, Pubali Bank Ltd., said, "Pubali Bank Ltd. is always on the lookout for new technologies to provide more secure and fast services for our valued customers."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with PwC
BANKING EVENT
Community Bank inks deal with City Bank Capital and Community Bank Investment
India probes huge bank fraud
Inflation shock punishes Eurozone economy in June
Japan stops funding coal power plants in BD, Indonesia
Bangladesh seeks Japanese investments in various sectors
More people becoming millionaire despite economic crisis: BB


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
JS session adjourned till June 26
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft