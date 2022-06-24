

Pubali Bank celebrates relationship with Oracle

Pubali Bank has been an Oracle customer since 2008. Pubali Bank Limited has been leveraging different Oracle Products and Solutions since long.

Monzurur Rahman, Chairman, Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd.; Directors- Moniruddin Ahmed, Habibur Rahman, Rumana Sharif, M. Kabiruzzaman Yaqub FCMA (UK), CGMA; Azizur Rahman, Rana Laila Hafiz, Saiful Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO; Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO were present at the event. Also in attendance were Annie Teo, Regional Senior Sales Director - Cloud Platform, Oracle, Rubaba Dowla, Managing Director, Oracle Bangladesh, and Arshad Parvez, Country Director, Technology & Cloud Platform, Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

"Banks are constantly looking for data-driven insights to deliver world-class customer experiences that build loyalty and growth," said Annie Teo, Regional Senior Sales Director - Cloud Platform, Oracle. "We are thrilled to be an integral part of Pubali Bank's digital transformation journey - delivering innovation and helping to enable superior customer experience. I thank the management at Pubali Bank for the long-standing collaboration and confidence in Oracle's technology."

Thanking Oracle for its continuous support, Monzurur Rahman, Chairman, Board of Directors, Pubali Bank Ltd., said, "Pubali Bank Ltd. is always on the lookout for new technologies to provide more secure and fast services for our valued customers."

















