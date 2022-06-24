Stocks edge up for 2nd running day

Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up for the second straight session amid volatility on Thursday.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 9.85 points to 6,327. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, gained 4.64 points to 2,298 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES)lost 1.45 points to close at 1,382, at the close of the trading.

Turnover dropped further to Tk 6.83 billion, down 1.58 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 6.94 billion.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 381 issues traded, 162 declined, 145 advanced and 74 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 16 points to 18,618 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 9.52 points to 11,161, at close.

Of the issues traded, 131 declined, 114 advanced and 42 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 7.98 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth over Tk 232

