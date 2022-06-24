Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Adaptation important for facing climate change: Razzak

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 277

Agricultural Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque speaking as the chief guest at a Sub-Regional Workshop on

Agricultural Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque speaking as the chief guest at a Sub-Regional Workshop on

Agricultural Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque said in order to maintain agriculture production in natural calamities, it is necessary for acquiring the ability to adaptation as Bangladesh is a disaster-prone country.
Emphasizing on raising awareness about the problem of nitrogen pollution, he said: "The efficiency of nitrogen in the country is very low like 30-35 percent. In this situation, mutual cooperation among the South Asian countries is essential for increasing such
capability."
The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a Sub-Regional Workshop on "South Asia nitrogen framework policy" at Hotel Sonargaon in the city organised by South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) on Wednesday, said a press release here.
Razzaque said agriculture is the main livelihood in South Asian countries where nitrogen management system is very challenging in crop production and prevention of environmental pollution.
Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Environment Secretary of Sri Lanka Dr. Anil Jasingha were present on the occasion with Director General of (SACEF) Md. Masumur Rahman in the chair.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with PwC
BANKING EVENT
Community Bank inks deal with City Bank Capital and Community Bank Investment
India probes huge bank fraud
Inflation shock punishes Eurozone economy in June
Japan stops funding coal power plants in BD, Indonesia
Bangladesh seeks Japanese investments in various sectors
More people becoming millionaire despite economic crisis: BB


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
JS session adjourned till June 26
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft