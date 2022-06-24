Adaptation important for facing climate change: Razzak



Agricultural Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque speaking as the chief guest at a Sub-Regional Workshop on

Emphasizing on raising awareness about the problem of nitrogen pollution, he said: "The efficiency of nitrogen in the country is very low like 30-35 percent. In this situation, mutual cooperation among the South Asian countries is essential for increasing such

capability."

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a Sub-Regional Workshop on "South Asia nitrogen framework policy" at Hotel Sonargaon in the city organised by South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) on Wednesday, said a press release here.

Razzaque said agriculture is the main livelihood in South Asian countries where nitrogen management system is very challenging in crop production and prevention of environmental pollution.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Environment Secretary of Sri Lanka Dr. Anil Jasingha were present on the occasion with Director General of (SACEF) Md. Masumur Rahman in the chair. -BSS









Agricultural Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque said in order to maintain agriculture production in natural calamities, it is necessary for acquiring the ability to adaptation as Bangladesh is a disaster-prone country.Emphasizing on raising awareness about the problem of nitrogen pollution, he said: "The efficiency of nitrogen in the country is very low like 30-35 percent. In this situation, mutual cooperation among the South Asian countries is essential for increasing suchcapability."The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a Sub-Regional Workshop on "South Asia nitrogen framework policy" at Hotel Sonargaon in the city organised by South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) on Wednesday, said a press release here.Razzaque said agriculture is the main livelihood in South Asian countries where nitrogen management system is very challenging in crop production and prevention of environmental pollution.Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Environment Secretary of Sri Lanka Dr. Anil Jasingha were present on the occasion with Director General of (SACEF) Md. Masumur Rahman in the chair. -BSS