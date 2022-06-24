Dragon Group relocating factories from Dhaka to Cumilla

Dragon Sweater & Spinning Limited (DSSL), one of the largest integrated sweater and spinning projects in South Asia, is relocating its facilities from Dhaka to Cumilla.

A leading global outsourcing spot of apparels for high quality sweaters and pullovers the company is listed with Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges with a paid-up capital of Tk. 200 cr.

DSSL is the is the flagship company of Dragon Group. It is a leading conglomerate of Bangladesh, and has immensely patronized many others to try their fortune in RMG industry, said a press release.

Founder chairman of Dragon Group Mostafa Golam Quddus, has established the project in early 80s at Malibagh with technical collaboration from Hong Kong and China, and developed it as a leading RMG exporter which exported $5 million worth of sweaters in the last fiscal year.

In the last 30 years Dragon Group has invested heavily in backward linkage to accrue huge operational synergy which has, result in reduced costs and shorter delivery time. Dragon group produces all types of yarns it needs to meet its export demand.

The company has become a giant manufacturer operating since 1991 with a paid-up capital of Tk. 424 cr, DSSL presently exports to USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil , Chili , Japan , Australia, United Kingdom and several other countries in Europe.


















