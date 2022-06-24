Video
Italy's state firm keen to supply LNG to Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278
Special Correspondent

Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata calls on Bangladesh State Minister for Power, Energy and mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at the latter's office in Dhaka on Thursday.

Italian State owned Company Eni SPA is keen to supply LNG to Bangladesh to meet its growing energy demand.
Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata has express keenness of the Italian company to Bangladesh State Minister for Power, Energy and mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday during a meeting at the latter's office.
Welcoming the Italian offer, the State Minister said both the country would discuss the business model of Eni SPA through the experts of both countries.
 "We could share and exchange the knowledge of Italian experts in the field of Hydrogen fuel and deep sea exploration for our mutual benefit," Hasrul Hamis told the Ambassador.
We could start the exchanges programme under a framework, he added.
Vice President of Eni SPA Marco Piredda and head of the LNG business development Mauro Rinaudo were also present.
Italian Ambassador told the State minister about his country's situation on energy and modern technology.
He discusses renewable energy, bio-refining, decarbonisation, hydrocarbon production, LNG and wind power issues.








