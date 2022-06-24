Video
3-day Best of India Expo kicks off in Dhaka

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), in association with the High Commission of India has kicked off the 3-day "Best of India Expo 2022" at Bashundhara International Convention City in Dhaka on Thursday.
"The expo is being proposed to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral ties between the two economies and to take the mutual engagements to the next level, however, the event is being designed to display the Best of Indian Products and to Showcase India's strength in the top 10-12 sectors to Bangladesh," FIEO release said.
Over 50 Indian companies are participating in the three-day event, supported by the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
The expo will reamin open to the public every day from 10:00am to 7:00pm, the release said.
The expo is showcasing the best quality products from India in the top 10-12 sectors of Bangladesh including Textiles and Made-Ups, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Cotton and Jute products, Home Appliances and Consumer durables, Plastics and its articles, Engineering goods, Food and Agri products (Spices, Tea and Coffee, etc.), Building and Construction products, Ceramics, Homeware and Kitchenware, Aluminum and its articles, Dyes and Ink and Agricultural Implements and allied pro, the release added.


