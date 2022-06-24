Lending thru agent banking surges to Tk 1,993cr in Jan-April

Lending through agent banking channel rose by 177.53 per cent or Tk 1,274.7 in the January-April period of 2022 as a number of banks started exploring the cost-effective way of banking after the Covid outbreak.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest data showed banks' lending through the agent banking channel reached Tk 1,992.7 crore in the first four months of 2022 in January-April period against their lending of Tk 718 crore in the same period of 2021.

The growth in the period under consideration jumped to around 177.53 percent.

Money disbursed in January-April of 2022 period, customers in rural areas got Tk 1,313.8 crore and in urban areas got Tk 678.9 crore. In the first four months of 2020, banks disbursed only Tk 220.3 crore through agents.

After the launch of agent banking service in 2014, banks initially were only focused on deposit collections along with providing some other transaction services but not in lending. As covid-19 slows down banks' lending through agent banking jumped and reached a record high of Tk 587.9 crore in November 2021.

Bankers think that agent banking would benefit customers in the remote areas by the way of creating an atmosphere of competition where microfinance entities are dominating the market.

Though the microfinance entities are charging customers up to 25 per cent interest on loans, there is no other alternative for the rural people to borrow money, they said.

Since the lending rate through agent banking would be much lower for borrow at 9 per cent interest, they agent banking would benefir rural people. Economists also believe that the agent banking would be popular among people and would obviously create competition with microfinance entities.

Besides, bank-based lending, the launch of nano lending of the mobile finance service bKash under a recently launch of refinance scheme of Tk 100 crore by the central bank for digital nano lending through MFS and other online platforms would also benefit the people, they said.

The 29 banks now operating agent banking, BRAC Bank held the leading position in terms of lending with over 60 per cent market share. BRAC Bank was followed by Bank Asia, The City Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank and Al-Arafah Islami Bank.

Not only the lending, agent banking is also a source of deposits for the banks from the very beginning and the amount exceeded Tk 25,000 crore in April.

The deposits in agent banking system reached Tk 25,276.3 crore in April 2022 from Tk 17,919.9 crore in the same month of 2021. In terms of deposit mobilisation, Islami Bank Bangladesh held around 40 per cent market share.

Islami Bank Bangladesh was followed by Dutch-Bangla Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Bank Asia and Agrani Bank. At the end of April, total accounts with agents of the banks reached 1.55 crore.







