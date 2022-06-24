Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

UP’s role is vital to achieve SDGs in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

RAJSHAHI, June 23: Effective and meaningful function of Union Parishads (UPs) can be the best way of achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the fourth-tier of the local government institutions is very important among others concerned in the country.
Utmost emphasis should be given on inclusion of SDG issues in UP planning so that the grassroots people are familiarized with the issues and can contribute to this field spontaneously.
Officials of the district administration and experts came up with the observation while addressing a training programme styled "Tactics of Incorporating SDG Issues in UP Planning" held at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Thursday.
District administration and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly hosted the function under the Efficient and Accountable Local Governance (EALG) Project.
The meeting also reviewed the progress of the EALG project which is being implemented in two upazilas and eight UPs in the district.
DC Abdul Jalil addressed the workshop as chief guest while Deputy Director of the Local Government Division Shahana Akhter Jahan was in the chair. District Facilitator of EALG Project Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal also spoke on the occasion.
The workshop was told that large-scale implementation of Union Parishad (Local Government), Law 2009 has become crucial to materialize Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla. To this end, each and every UP Chairman must arrange ward meetings regularly thereby hopes and aspirations of the grassroots population can be reflected.
In his remarks, DC Abdul Jalil said ensuring transparency, accountability and citizens' participation in different development works are very urgent to establish good governance in local government institutions.
He stressed the need for strengthening local government institutions for strong democracy and its institutionalization at the grassroots level.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
UP’s role is vital to achieve SDGs in Bangladesh
Padma Bridge a boon to Rakhine’s weaving industry
‘Cha’ unit MCQ test results of DU published
NEWS
Youth dies as train hits truck in Chattogram
NEWS
Elephant conservation project in the offing


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
JS session adjourned till June 26
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft