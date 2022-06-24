Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 June, 2022, 1:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Padma Bridge a boon to Rakhine’s weaving industry

Published : Friday, 24 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Padma Bridge a boon to Rakhine’s weaving industry

Padma Bridge a boon to Rakhine’s weaving industry

BARGUNA, June 23: The weaving products made by woman-weaver in 'Rakhine Indigenous Communities' in Barguna district will be flourished across the country rapidly following the opening of the long-cherished Padma Bridge.
Woman weavers in Rakhine Community have expressed their optimism that the economic activities of their self-made products including sheets, shirt pieces, bags, saree, lungi, towel and many more will be enhanced due to smooth connectivity for the dream project "Padma Bridge" that to be inaugurated on June 25.
The bridge will ensure smooth road connectivity and all products of the Rakhine woman-weaver, which are appreciated all over the country including the southern region, can be marketed easily to anywhere.
There are more than hundred handlooms in Barguna's Rakhine inhabited tourist spots including Taltali Para, Chhatan Para, Manukhe Para, Agathakur Para, Saudagar Para of Nishanbaria Union, Talukdar Para and Kabiraj Para of Sonakata Union, Namise Para, Laupara and Ankujan Para.
Although the demand for Rakhine handicrafts made from weaving with different colors and yarns imported from Myanmar is not high throughout the year.  However, there is a huge demand during the winter and the holy Eid seasons.
In continuation of that, Rakhine women weavers are hoping that this seasonal economic activity will continue throughout the year from now on due to the blessing of the newly constructed Padma Bridge.
Usit Mong of Agathakur Para in Taltoli upazila said that Rakhine families depended on weaving cloth once. The value of handloom product increases if they (Rakhine families) do the weaving business commercially but the product has limited buyers, she said.
Due to limited number of buyers and demand, the products cannot be marketed or exported properly, she added.
With the blessings of the Padma Bridge along with the better communication system, she hoped that the products of the Rakhine families will be more popularized in the coming days.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
UP’s role is vital to achieve SDGs in Bangladesh
Padma Bridge a boon to Rakhine’s weaving industry
‘Cha’ unit MCQ test results of DU published
NEWS
Youth dies as train hits truck in Chattogram
NEWS
Elephant conservation project in the offing


Latest News
Tea worker drowns in flood water in Moulvibazar
Gas supply to remain off in adjoining areas of city
Elderly man dies falling off hill in Rangamati
Mother, son killed as truck crushes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
20 thousand people ‍take refuge in Habiganj shelters
Two held with stolen railway equipment in Bagerhat
EU grants candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova
Man killed as covered van hits auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Five killed in Naogaon road accident
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
Most Read News
Ukraine crisis is wake-up call: Xi
Kim holds military meeting amid tensions over nuclear test
Assam floods toll rises to 101
Global food makers, retailers remain in crisis mode
UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson
Survivors dig by hand in Afghanistan
Afghan govt sends helicopters, medical teams to assist earthquake victims
JS session adjourned till June 26
Biden says he plans to talk to China's Xi
Another pregnant woman rescued in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft