‘Cha’ unit MCQ test results of DU published

The MCQ test results of 'Cha' unit under Fine Arts faculty of Dhaka University have been published on Thursday.

The results are available on university website admission.eis.du.ac.bd or can be collected through short message service (SMS).

For SMS notification of the results, a candidate will have to type DU CHA [exam roll] and send it to 16321.

This year, a total of 7,440 students applied against 130 seats of 'Cha' unit of which only 1500 students were selected for drawing test scheduled to be held on July 2.

Earlier on June 17, the MCQ test of Cha unit was held in eight divisions of the country. -UNB













