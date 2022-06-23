IBBL holds board meeting

Video
latest
Business

Banking Events

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) was held at virtual platform on Tuesday. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting, says a press release.
Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, other directors including Dr. Areef Suleman, representative of Islamic Development Bank, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.
The meeting reviewed performance of the bank and took some policy related decisions.



