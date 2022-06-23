Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

IFIC Bank signs MoU with Ena Properties Ltd

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Desk

IFIC Bank signs MoU with Ena Properties Ltd

IFIC Bank signs MoU with Ena Properties Ltd

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Institutional Banking Facilities was signed between IFIC Bank Ltd, Principal Branch and Ena Properties Ltd at their office at Panthopath, Kalabagan, Lake Circus Road, Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.
Hossain Shah Ali, Chief Manager of IFIC Bank Principal Branch and Tohura Haque, Managing Director, Ena Properties Ltd signed on behalf of their respective organisations.
Under this MoU, purchasers of Ena Properties Ltd.apartments can avail IFIC Bank IFIC 'Aamar Bari' home loan facilities with priority service. This is an attractive loan facility for all credit-worthy individuals of Bangladesh who wish to buy a new or used apartment or flat; mortgage their existing house, flat, or apartment; construct, renovate or extend their existing flat or house; or wish to purchase, construct, renovate semi-'pucca' house etc.
Ena Properties Ltd. M Hossen Ali, General Manager (Planning and Development), Abu Sadek Bepari, General Manager (Accounts and Finance) IFIC Principal Branch Retail Banking Relationship Manager Naeema C. Quayes and Retail Banking Relationship Officer Md. Shohan Islam along with senior officials from both the organizations attended the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds board meeting
IFIC Bank signs MoU with Ena Properties Ltd
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches
Stocks edge up amid volatility
SHV Energy enters BD LPG market
Emirates to operate extra flights for Hajj
Banglalink provides free talk-time, data in flood-hit Sylhet
‘Ctg - Koper direct shipping has promising prospects


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft