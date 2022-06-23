IFIC Bank signs MoU with Ena Properties Ltd



A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Institutional Banking Facilities was signed between IFIC Bank Ltd, Principal Branch and Ena Properties Ltd at their office at Panthopath, Kalabagan, Lake Circus Road, Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.Hossain Shah Ali, Chief Manager of IFIC Bank Principal Branch and Tohura Haque, Managing Director, Ena Properties Ltd signed on behalf of their respective organisations.Under this MoU, purchasers of Ena Properties Ltd.apartments can avail IFIC Bank IFIC 'Aamar Bari' home loan facilities with priority service. This is an attractive loan facility for all credit-worthy individuals of Bangladesh who wish to buy a new or used apartment or flat; mortgage their existing house, flat, or apartment; construct, renovate or extend their existing flat or house; or wish to purchase, construct, renovate semi-'pucca' house etc.Ena Properties Ltd. M Hossen Ali, General Manager (Planning and Development), Abu Sadek Bepari, General Manager (Accounts and Finance) IFIC Principal Branch Retail Banking Relationship Manager Naeema C. Quayes and Retail Banking Relationship Officer Md. Shohan Islam along with senior officials from both the organizations attended the event.