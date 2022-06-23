

Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches

Bank's Vice Chairman A. S. M. Feroz Alam, virtually inaugurated the uposhakhas as the chief guest.

Four uposhkhas are 'Port Road uposhkha' in Barishal, 'Patuatuli uposhkha', 'Bir Pratik Shaheed Zakir Hossain Road uposhkha' and 'Nazira Bazar uposhkha' in Dhaka.

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of the uposhakhas virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank.

M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), M. A. Khan Belal and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors of the bank spoke on the occasion virtually as special guests. Moreover, Sharif Anwar Hossain, Director of DSE, Ahmed Rashid Lali, Ex-Director of DSE and Richard D Rozario, President of DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh also among others spoke.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank, guests and valued customers, four HOBs of controlling branch of the uposhakhas, in-charges of the uposhakhas along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the occasion.





