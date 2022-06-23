Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches

Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches

Mercantile Bank Ltd launched four more uposhakhas/sub branches across the country on Wednesday to provide easy banking services to the customers, says a press release.
Bank's Vice Chairman A. S. M. Feroz Alam, virtually inaugurated the uposhakhas as the chief guest.
Four uposhkhas are 'Port Road uposhkha' in Barishal, 'Patuatuli uposhkha', 'Bir Pratik Shaheed Zakir Hossain Road uposhkha' and 'Nazira Bazar uposhkha' in Dhaka.
Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened      the banking activities of the uposhakhas virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank.
M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), M. A. Khan Belal and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors of the bank spoke on the occasion virtually as special guests. Moreover, Sharif Anwar Hossain, Director of DSE, Ahmed Rashid Lali, Ex-Director of DSE and Richard D Rozario, President of DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh also among others spoke.
Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank, guests and valued customers, four HOBs of controlling branch of the uposhakhas, in-charges of the uposhakhas along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds board meeting
IFIC Bank signs MoU with Ena Properties Ltd
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches
Stocks edge up amid volatility
SHV Energy enters BD LPG market
Emirates to operate extra flights for Hajj
Banglalink provides free talk-time, data in flood-hit Sylhet
‘Ctg - Koper direct shipping has promising prospects


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft