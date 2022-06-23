Video
Thursday, 23 June, 2022
Stocks edge up amid volatility

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

Lead ndices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Wednesday after high volatility as investors were busy in buying and selling throught the seesion.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 6.14 points to 6,317, after losing over 114 points in the past three consecutive days. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also edged up 2.56 points to 1,381. However, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 1.46 points to 2,293 at the close of the trading.
Turnover, on the DES however, declined further to Tk 6.94 billion, down 4.28 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 7.25 billion.
Out of 382 issues traded, 193 advanced, 123 declined and 66 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) added 11.19 points to 18,602 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) edged up 6.15 points to 11,152.
Of the issues traded, 118 declined, 112 advanced and 47 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 19.45 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth over Tk 382 million.


