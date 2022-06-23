Video
SHV Energy enters BD LPG market

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Global off-grid energy distributor SHV Energy has officially entered the LPG market in Bangladesh through the purchase of one of the biggest local distributors in this sector, Petromax LPG and Petromax Cylinders.
The purchase agreement has been signed and the closing is expected in the next few months. In the meantime, Petromax will continue to operate out of Dhaka with the current team maintaining the high levels of operational excellence and customer support, says a press release.
SHV Energy CEO, Bram Graber, says: "We are excited to be entering the Bangladesh market and look forward to contributing to the further development of Petromax and the LPG industry as a whole. Bangladesh will be a key market for SHV Energy, with a growing population and an important opportunity to help in the transition to LPG as a cleaner energy alternative than the more polluting fuels that are still widely in use."
Petromax Managing Director, Faridul Alam, says: "Carrying the proud legacy of our forty-year-old family business, we entered the LPG sector to explore business opportunities in the untapped market of Bangladesh. We proudly built and scaled an LPG downstream and cylinder production business from the ground up, establishing a foothold in this competitive space within a short timeframe of only four years.


