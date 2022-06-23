Video
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:28 AM
Emirates to operate extra flights for Hajj

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

With the significant demand for air travel during Hajj, Emirates is deploying extra flights to Jeddah and Medina during the upcoming Hajj season to carry pilgrims.
Emirates will be deploying 31 additional flights to Jeddah and double daily flights to Medina from 23 June to 20 July to help transport pilgrims to carry out one of the key pillars of Islam. These services will run in parallel with Emirates' regularly scheduled services, sya a press release..
The special services are available to travellers holding a valid Hajj visa. Pilgrims must also be under the age of 65, hold a valid vaccination certificate with a vaccine authorised by the Saudi Ministry of Health, and must also carry a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of departure.
On the ground in Dubai, Emirates has a special Hajj airport team to help manage check-in, transfers, and helping to facilitate a seamless and convenient on ground experience for Hajj pilgrims. Emirates has also set up dedicated check-in and transfer counters for Hajj passengers transiting in Dubai.
 During the flight, extra provisions to accommodate Hajj traveller needs such as ablution cleansing rituals, unperfumed towels, advising passengers while en route to Jeddah about when they have entered Al Miqat zones (state of sanctity) and changing of Ihram robes through special PAs, and other arrangements have been planned. Emirates' in-flight ice system will also feature a special Hajj video that covers safety, general formalities and information about performing the Hajj pilgrimage. Pilgrims will also be able to tune into the Holy Quran channel, in addition to other religious content.
On flights from Jeddah, passengers can check-in up to 5 litres of holy water (Zamzam), which will be placed in special areas in the cargo hold.

Emirates now operates 21 flights a week to and from Dhaka and via Dubai offers convenient connections to over 130 destinations across the world.


