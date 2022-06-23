Banglalink provides free talk-time, data in flood-hit Sylhet

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, is providing free talk-time and data in the flood-affected Sylhet region.

Each Banglalink prepaid customer in this region will get 10 min talk-time and 100 MB data for free with a validity period of 3 days. In addition, prepaid account validity of all the customers in the affected areas has been extended for 30 days and can also get emergency advance balance up to 200TK, says a press release.

The beneficiary customers can avail the free minutes and data by dialing *121*900*3#. They will be notified about this campaign via SMS. The free talk-time can be used only for local calls. After the expiration of the free talk-time and data, they will be charged according to their previous plans.

Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, said, "We have taken this initiative in view of the immense importance of connectivity in a flood-affected area. Along with helping people remain connected with their near and dear ones, it will support the ongoing rescue operations in the Sylhet region. Our network teams are also working relentlessly to keep the network up and running."

As a socially responsible corporate entity, Banglalink is committed to standing by affected communities during such trying times.









