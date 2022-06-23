‘Ctg - Koper direct shipping has promising prospects

Container shipping service directly connecting Chattagram Port to the Port of Koper in Slovenia may open up prospects for faster and cheaper shipping from Bangladesh to Europe.

The optimism was expressed at a meeting between BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Wahid Salam, Honorary Consul, Consulate of Slovenia in Bangladesh and Miha Groznik, Honorary Consul, Consulate of Bangladesh in Slovenia.

MitjaDujc, Commercial Director, Port of Koper and Borut Semrl, Represetative for Hungary, Port of Koper also attended the meeting held at BGMEA's PR office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.

They made a presentation on the prospects, features and benefits of Port Koper for directing shipping from Bangladesh to Europe through Slovenia.

They also highlighted possible benefits of shipping to Port of Koper through transshipment via other ports.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the direct route might make Bangladesh's RMG industry more competitive by reducing time and cost and significantly enhance Bangladesh's trade with Europe.

"We are looking into every possible avenue to facilitate our exports including ready-made garments. A direct shipping service has already been introduced between the Chattogram port and an Italian port. More new direct shipping services from Bangladesh to Europe will be helpful in enhancing our competitive edge," he said.





