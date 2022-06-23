Govt implementing 30-yr master plan to modernize railways

The government is implementing a 30-year master plan from 2016 to 2045 to modernize the country's rail communication system aiming at making its service a people-friendly one.

It was revealed at a seminar titled 'Railways in development progress: Challenges and remedies' at the CIRDAP auditorium in the city held on Tuesday.

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan was the chief guest in the event while State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Railways Ministry Asaduzzaman Noor spoke as special guests.

Presided over by Railways Secretary Dr Md Humayun Kabir, Bangladesh Railway Director General Dhirendra Nath Mazumder also spoke while ICT Division representative Farhad Zahid Sheikh presented the keynote.

Nurul Islam Sujan laid emphasize on gearing up the infrastructural development for ensuring a better rail communication. "Therefore, the government is committed to implement the projects set out in the 8th Five Year Plan on priority basis," he said.

Palak said ICT Division has already taken various plans to make Bangladesh Railway more technology and passenger friendly. He called upon the stakeholders to come forward to work in a coordinated manner in public and private sectors to take the railway sector forward.

Farhad in his key note said 230 projects have been taken involving Taka 5,53,662 crore in six phases to implement the 30-year long master plan. Once the projects are implemented, he said, all railways system of the country will come under one network.

He said the present government has taken various programmes for improving the railway service under the 8th Five Year Plan, which include construction of 798 km new railway line and 897 km dual gauge double railway line, repairing of 846 km existing railway line, construction of nine important railway bridges and level crossing.

Other infrastructural development activities include construction of ICDs and workshops, procurement of 160 new locomotives, 1704 passenger coaches and modern maintenance equipment.

It also includes improvement of signaling system at 222 stations, and strengthening of railway management and development of financial management of the service, he said. -BSS







