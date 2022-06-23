Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz launches spl shopping campaign on Eid-ul-Adha

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

The country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has just launched its Eid special shopping campaign "Grand Eid Fest", attracting customers with exciting offers and deals ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. The fest, scheduled from 22 June to 10 July, 2022, will feature a wide range of offers and discounts on items under various categories, including Electronics, Fashion, Lifestyle and Home Appliances.
Eid-ul-Adha comes as an occasion to celebrate with near and dear ones, where, besides choosing the best cattle for the divine sacrifice, many take the opportunity to bring happiness through accessory shopping. You can access the Daraz app or visit https://pages.daraz.com.bd/wow/gcp/daraz/megascenario/bd/bd-eid-fest-2022/live to check out the amazing offers and discount vouchers. Daraz's Mystery Box will take your shopping excitement to the next level, as you anticipate what your luck brings you! And the anticipation doesn't end just there, because Daraz is also offering some amazing giveaway items throughout the campaign - so keep your fingers crossed as you place your next order! There is also free delivery on selected products, and free pick-up facility from collection points, which means no delivery fee for bringing happiness right at your doorsteps.
Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh, has commented, "Eid-ul-Adha is an auspicious occasion for us to celebrate. I hope that our Grand Eid Fest will unfold many surprises to our customers and multiply their joy of this Eid".
"We have designed the Grand Eid Fest campaign with special offers and discounts so that our beloved customers can avail of desired products without having to worry about budget. It is an Eid-gift from Daraz to its customers", said Md. Tajdin Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh.
realme, Esquire Electronics, Tresemme, Lotto, Bata, and Dettol are the Co-Sponsors of Daraz for the Grand Eid Fest. Daraz also has TP-Link, Haier, Motion View, Ogerio, FURNICOM, Livingtex, Horlicks, Studio X Gilette, Singer, Xiaomi Global and UGREEN as their Brand Partners. Up to 10 percent cashback is available on online payments with selected bank cards and bKash. EBL is also offering EMI opportunity up to BDT 5000.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds board meeting
IFIC Bank signs MoU with Ena Properties Ltd
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches
Stocks edge up amid volatility
SHV Energy enters BD LPG market
Emirates to operate extra flights for Hajj
Banglalink provides free talk-time, data in flood-hit Sylhet
‘Ctg - Koper direct shipping has promising prospects


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft