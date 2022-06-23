ISHO introduces interior design solutions for offices

ISHO, a leading furniture & lifestyle brand in Bangladesh, is now offering complete office interior design solutions for corporates and conglomerates to liven up the ambience at their workspaces, in just 14 days.

Customers can choose from a wide catalogue of modern aesthetically designed cabinets, work chairs, conference tables, mod-pods, workstations and many other products, that are specially curated by designers to create a unique and stylish ambience at the workplace, says a press release.

Customers can visit ISHO's website for a flat 10% discount on office furniture purchased over 2 lacs BDT, with the offer being valid till the 15th August 2022.

ISHO's team of masterful designers have utilized their global inspiration and technical expertise to carefully design the furniture for superior space utilization, presenting a clean and compact look for work. The ISHO for Business collection is exclusively designed to present a clean and hassle-free look for work.

The Sheffield office collection follows the famous button-tufting technique of the Victorian Era and has an old-English charm that is perfect for conglomerate offices. The Preston office collection features cushioned flaps on its headrest and arms, and is a contemporary take on the seating trends from early 19th century England. It showcases a more relaxed appeal for the dynamic work environment of start-ups.

Rayana Hossain, Founder and Managing Director of ISHO, said, "ISHO for Business is launched to transform workspaces with modern furniture designs and world-class interior design services. Whether it's a conglomerate or a start-up, we study the brand ethos and spatial requirements for an office that's infused with a sense of well-being and also makes the daily grind enjoyable for the employees."

Volatile global markets, inflation and duties have made furniture imports from other countries to Bangladesh very expensive. ISHO's furniture is crafted from high-quality, locally-sourced wood and is locally manufactured, thus eliminating the steep import duties, creating an exquisite collection of modern products with an international appeal that customers in the country can confidently opt for.













