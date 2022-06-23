Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ISHO introduces interior design solutions for offices

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

ISHO, a leading furniture & lifestyle brand in Bangladesh, is now offering complete office interior design solutions for corporates and conglomerates to liven up the ambience at their workspaces, in just 14 days.
Customers can choose from a wide catalogue of modern aesthetically designed cabinets, work chairs, conference tables, mod-pods, workstations and many other products, that are specially curated by designers to create a unique and stylish ambience at the workplace, says a press release.
Customers can visit ISHO's website for a flat 10% discount on office furniture purchased over 2 lacs BDT, with the offer being valid till the 15th August 2022.
ISHO's team of masterful designers have utilized their global inspiration and technical expertise to carefully design the furniture for superior space utilization, presenting a clean and compact look for work. The ISHO for Business collection is exclusively designed to present a clean and hassle-free look for work.
The Sheffield office collection follows the famous button-tufting technique of the Victorian Era and has an old-English charm that is perfect for conglomerate offices. The Preston office collection features cushioned flaps on its headrest and arms, and is a contemporary take on the seating trends from early 19th century England. It showcases a more relaxed appeal for the dynamic work environment of start-ups.
Rayana Hossain, Founder and Managing Director of ISHO, said, "ISHO for Business is launched to transform workspaces with modern furniture designs and world-class interior design services. Whether it's a conglomerate or a start-up, we study the brand ethos and spatial requirements for an office that's infused with a sense of well-being and also makes the daily grind enjoyable for the employees."
Volatile global markets, inflation and duties have made furniture imports from other countries to Bangladesh very expensive. ISHO's furniture is crafted from high-quality, locally-sourced wood and is locally manufactured, thus eliminating the steep import duties, creating an exquisite collection of modern products with an international appeal that customers in the country can confidently opt for.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds board meeting
IFIC Bank signs MoU with Ena Properties Ltd
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches
Stocks edge up amid volatility
SHV Energy enters BD LPG market
Emirates to operate extra flights for Hajj
Banglalink provides free talk-time, data in flood-hit Sylhet
‘Ctg - Koper direct shipping has promising prospects


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft