Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 6:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Workshop for people with down syndrome held

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

Workshop for people with down syndrome held

Workshop for people with down syndrome held

Down Syndrome is not a disease. It's a health condition. People with Down Syndrome can be self-reliant and establish themselves in society if they get proper skill development training.
Down Syndrome Society of Bangladesh (DSSB) is working on creating employment for these people with the aim of achieving their inclusion in the society.  
As a part of that, an advocacy workshop was held in Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) office 'Fresh House' recently. The objective of the workshop was to raise awareness and explore opportunities for inclusive employment.
Higher officials of MGI, AMDA Bangladesh and DSSB, self-advocate group, and parents/guardians participated in the workshop, says a press release.
In his opening speech, DSSB Chairman Sarder A. Razzak informed everyone about different initiatives taken by them in their endeavor to create inclusive employment for people with Down Syndrome.
After that, a documentary was shown to the participants, which portrayed the recent initiatives of DSSB. Later on, Down Syndrome advocates in the workshop voiced their rights on issues such as education, health, social inclusion, human rights, inclusive employment opportunities, safeguarding, commute etc.
It's important to aware & inspire the family members with Down Syndrome people regarding job placement & ensuring employment. The parents/guardians of the Down Syndrome advocates present in the workshop shared their opinion, saying that there is no alternative to skill development training programs for these people.
MGI Director Tahmina Mostafa, Tanjima Mostafa and Barrister Tasnim Mostafa, and Senior Executive Director Taif Bin Yousuf were present in the workshop. MGI Executive Director (Admin) Syed Towfique Uddin Ahmed, Senior GM (HR) AtiqUz Zaman Khan, Senior GM (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin, Senior DGM (Sales) YeasinMollah, DGM (Admin) Md. Omar Faruque, CMO (Sales) Ashfaqur Rahman, and the other higher officials were present in the workshop.
In her special note, MGI Director Tahmina Mostafa, said, "We all have responsibilities for the people with Down Syndrome. However, we still need more awareness on this issue. As a mother in my personal life, I am really happy to be present in this workshop. We will work further so that we can put our best effort to promote people with Down syndrome can also be included in the workforce."
MGI Director Barrister Tasnim Mostafa said, "From MGI, we are always active with our corporate social responsibilities. As a socially responsible organization, we have our part to play for people of all spheres. We look forward to a more inclusive social and corporate environment in Bangladesh, and we from MGI will do our best to help and construct such a future.
At the final portion of the event, as an initial gesture to symbolize their support, 2 brand new laptops, Fresh stationaries, Fresh pens, Fresh notebooks and some other Fresh products were given to the participants as gifts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds board meeting
IFIC Bank signs MoU with Ena Properties Ltd
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches
Stocks edge up amid volatility
SHV Energy enters BD LPG market
Emirates to operate extra flights for Hajj
Banglalink provides free talk-time, data in flood-hit Sylhet
‘Ctg - Koper direct shipping has promising prospects


Latest News
Default loans cross over 126 crore: Finance Minister
About 1,800 homes destroyed in one district: UN
AL's 73rd founding anniversary Thursday
5,000 saplings to be planted at Suhrawardy Udyan: Mozammel
No threat centering Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG
Two electrocuted in Gazipur
Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
ADB okays $41.4 million grant to help Rohingyas
Two friends drown in Kaptai Lake
Flood death toll climbs to 42: DGHS
Most Read News
Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas
Powerful earthquake kills 250 in Afghanistan
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
First death in dengue
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
Digital privacy in Bangladesh
PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines
Don't worry about flood, all affected will be rehabilitated: PM
Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft