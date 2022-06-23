

Workshop for people with down syndrome held

Down Syndrome Society of Bangladesh (DSSB) is working on creating employment for these people with the aim of achieving their inclusion in the society.

As a part of that, an advocacy workshop was held in Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) office 'Fresh House' recently. The objective of the workshop was to raise awareness and explore opportunities for inclusive employment.

Higher officials of MGI, AMDA Bangladesh and DSSB, self-advocate group, and parents/guardians participated in the workshop, says a press release.

In his opening speech, DSSB Chairman Sarder A. Razzak informed everyone about different initiatives taken by them in their endeavor to create inclusive employment for people with Down Syndrome.

After that, a documentary was shown to the participants, which portrayed the recent initiatives of DSSB. Later on, Down Syndrome advocates in the workshop voiced their rights on issues such as education, health, social inclusion, human rights, inclusive employment opportunities, safeguarding, commute etc.

It's important to aware & inspire the family members with Down Syndrome people regarding job placement & ensuring employment. The parents/guardians of the Down Syndrome advocates present in the workshop shared their opinion, saying that there is no alternative to skill development training programs for these people.

MGI Director Tahmina Mostafa, Tanjima Mostafa and Barrister Tasnim Mostafa, and Senior Executive Director Taif Bin Yousuf were present in the workshop. MGI Executive Director (Admin) Syed Towfique Uddin Ahmed, Senior GM (HR) AtiqUz Zaman Khan, Senior GM (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin, Senior DGM (Sales) YeasinMollah, DGM (Admin) Md. Omar Faruque, CMO (Sales) Ashfaqur Rahman, and the other higher officials were present in the workshop.

In her special note, MGI Director Tahmina Mostafa, said, "We all have responsibilities for the people with Down Syndrome. However, we still need more awareness on this issue. As a mother in my personal life, I am really happy to be present in this workshop. We will work further so that we can put our best effort to promote people with Down syndrome can also be included in the workforce."

MGI Director Barrister Tasnim Mostafa said, "From MGI, we are always active with our corporate social responsibilities. As a socially responsible organization, we have our part to play for people of all spheres. We look forward to a more inclusive social and corporate environment in Bangladesh, and we from MGI will do our best to help and construct such a future.

At the final portion of the event, as an initial gesture to symbolize their support, 2 brand new laptops, Fresh stationaries, Fresh pens, Fresh notebooks and some other Fresh products were given to the participants as gifts.





