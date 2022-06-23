Video
Thursday, 23 June, 2022
Robi unveils new digital brand

Published : Thursday, 23 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Robi Axiata Limited has unveiled a new digital brand, 'Robi for Business', for its enterprise business customers.
The brand unveiling ceremony was held at a city hotel recently, the telecom operator said in a statement on Tuesday.
With the help of the brand, Robi's enterprise customers will be able to digitalize their business activities. To this end, the operator will provide state-of-the-art digital solutions to customers.
The key feature of Robi for the business brand would be to serve the enterprise customers with reliable, innovative, and tailor-made digital solutions supported by advanced and customized customer services with the tagline "Your partner in digital transformation".
Robi acting CEO and chief financial officer M Riyaaz Rasheed said, "Launching of Robi for business marks the formal beginning of our journey beyond connectivity business. Partnering with the highly renowned local and global tech giants and supported by a highly-skilled digital workforce, we are now fully prepared to serve our valued customers in the enterprise sector in their digital transformation journey. We look forward to all your support and patronage in the coming days."    -UNB


